Forum 225 is opening a community pantry in north Baton Rouge  

Young professionals group Forum 225 today announced it has launched a community pantry and resource shed behind the Delmont Gardens Library in north Baton Rouge.

The group’s initiative aims to provide food and other resources to community members in need.

The community pantry and resource shed was funded by a combination of partners, donors and volunteers that includes HoneyB Construction, Hagan Fence, Holmes Building Materials, Debbie Downey of Deb Designs Murals, Baton Rouge Magnet High School’s Interact Club and the Highland Park Tennis Association.

Forum 225 is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 29 where it will be accepting donations for the project.