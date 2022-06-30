Forte and Tablada acquires Boyd Holmes Engineering 

Baton Rouge-based engineering and land surveying firm Forte and Tablada today announced it has acquired Boyd Holmes Engineering Inc.

Boyd Holmes Engineering, also based in Baton Rouge, specializes in design engineering of urban and rural bridges throughout the state.

The firms’ principal, Boyd Holmes, and the principals of Forte and Tablada, have a long history of working closely together, according to the company announcement.

The deal marks the fifth acquisition in a 15-year span for the firm and it is part of Forte and Tablada’s growth and improvement initiative.