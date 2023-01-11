Former Relief Telemed CEO pleads guilty to stealing company funds

The founding CEO of a Baton Rouge health tech company pleaded guilty today to misusing company funds.

Vishal Vasanji convinced at least 11 people to invest in Relief Telemed, saying he would use the money to grow the business and not take a salary until the firm was profitable. He then spent between $175,000 and $291,000 of the money on personal expenses, according to the plea agreement.

In some cases, he withdrew funds as cash, or wrote checks payable to himself as cash, and deposited the money into his personal checking account, court documents show. He also used victims’ funds for numerous personal expenses including restaurant meals, retail purchases, private school tuition and Saints tickets, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Vasanji avoids trial by pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss, whichever is greater, and a term of supervised release of three years. His sentencing hearing is set for April 4.

Relief Telemed, now known as Relief, voluntarily entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, which allows the company to stay in business. Relief emerged from bankruptcy last year and is still operating.