Former Pennington Biomedical director creates fund for research fellows 

The former director of Pennington Biomedical Research Center and his wife have pledged $1 million to create an endowed fund to support the center’s postdoctoral fellows in basic research, as well as in clinical and public health and population science.

Dr. Claude Bouchard and his wife, Monique Chagnon, were celebrated at a luncheon May 30 for their gift. As one of the world’s top researchers in the genetics of obesity and related diseases, including Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, Bouchard has trained about 40 postdoctoral researchers throughout his career.

“I became very conscious that postdocs are critical to the success of the scientific research enterprise. They work hard, they master the latest technologies, they are eager to succeed and passionate about science. One could argue that they are the actual driver of research in a laboratory,” Bouchard says in a prepared statement.

Bouchard and Chagnon hope their gift will lead others to contribute to the fund over time.

Bouchard served as executive director of Pennington Biomedical from 1999 until 2010, after being on the faculty at Laval University in Quebec for more than 30 years. Under his leadership, Pennington Biomedical created a new education division, whose mandate includes supporting the training of postdoctoral fellows and networking with relevant units of the National Institutes of Health and the National Association of Postdoctoral Fellows.

