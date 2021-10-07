Former LSU hoops star Glen Davis indicted in NBA fraud case 

Federal authorities in New York today charged 18 former NBA players, including Baton Rouge native, U-High graduate and former LSU star Glen “Big Baby” Davis, with defrauding the league’s health care plan out of nearly $4 million.

According to The Washington Post, the federal indictment states that from 2017 to 2020 the players submitted fake invoices to the NBA’s health benefit plan for reimbursements for services they didn’t actually receive from a chiropractor, dentists and a clinic that specializes in “sexual health, anti-aging, and general well-being.”

According to the prosecutors, former NBA player Terrence Williams, 34, circulated the false invoices to the other players involved in exchange for kickbacks.

Davis, 35, who played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers, was among those, prosecutors allege. As a college player, Davis led LSU to the Final Four in 2006. Read the full story.