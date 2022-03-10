Former Livingston paintball park plans to reopen in East Baton Rouge

Guerilla Warfare Paintball, which closed in Walker this summer, plans to reopen in East Baton Rouge Parish, with an application for the park going in front of the planning commission in April.

The new location, 5442 Joor Road, is the right size for the paintball park, says owner Justin King. Most of the park’s clientele at its original location were from Baton Rouge, so he wanted to move closer instead of looking in Livingston or Ascension parishes. The 75-acre spot for the park has no surrounding neighbors and is bordered by a creek on one side.

Neighbors were an issue when the park was in Walker. The park was shut down this past summer after Livingston Parish officials received numerous complaints from neighbors who lived near the business, mostly due to parking and noise, WAFB reported.

The Joor Road site was previously considered for a 13th Gate theme park, King says, but the haunted house’s owners ended up having more success with their escape room events downtown and abandoned the project.

King plans to work with Benchmark Group to develop the site.