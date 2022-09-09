Former engineer makes a name designing custom shoes for athletes 

LSU alumnus Michael Anderson is an odd mix of aspirational. His career would spark inconsolable envy from aspiring artists and fashion designers for his success in painting and apparel making, as well as from sports fans for his myriad collaborations with premier athletes.

The 30-year-old former oil and gas engineer is the founder and (for now) one-man factory behind a brand that, if you follow any branch of LSU athletics (and particularly its players’ social media), you may have heard of: Boot Up Customs.

“‘Boot Up’ is a slogan for Louisiana, because it’s the shape of a boot, and it’s also lacing up, preparing and getting ready to go into battle,” Anderson says. “It’s about attacking every day … following your passions and following your dreams.”

Under that brand, Anderson has painted portraits, sneakers and cleats for an impressive—and growing—list of both collegiate and professional athletes, including the likes of Leonard Fournette, Dylan Crews and Diontae Spencer—and even a few formidable names in the rap game.

His shoes are hand-painted and airbrushed in vibrant shades, and each detail, from delicately drawn Tiger stripes to jersey numbers to abstract shapes, tells the story of the person who will wear it.

Ironically, it all started because he wanted a painting he couldn’t afford. Read the full feature on Anderson from the latest edition of 225 magazine.