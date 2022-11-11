Former CEO’s advice to small businesses: Anticipate surprises

Lloyd Blankfein has some evergreen advice for small businesses looking to hedge against economic headwinds: protect your downside risks.

The former Goldman Sachs CEO says the first thing businesses need to be doing to prepare for economic volatility is to secure the safety and stability of their business, and to “avoid getting discombobulated by surprises.”

“Most surprises aren’t surprising,” Blankfein said in an interview with Inc. at the recent World Business Forum in New York City. “They’re just things that you could have anticipated that you didn’t do anything about.”

What those surprises look like may vary from business to business, but there is a glut of universal responsibilities most entrepreneurs face–from financing to supply-chain management. To that end, small business owners should ensure they have good relationships with their banks and their employees, so the latter is not “walking out the door at a time when it’s hard to hire other people,” Blankfein says. Read the full story from Inc.(subscription).