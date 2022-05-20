For teens, the babysitting business has never been more lucrative

Prior to the pandemic, Dani Gantcher earned about $15 an hour babysitting in her hometown of Scarsdale, New York. Parents sometimes asked her to wash dishes or stay late.

Now, the 18-year-old is raking in $25 to $30 an hour, and dads are asking a lot less from her. And they treat her like a rock star, as the Wall Street Journal reports..

“They just thank me profusely, so much that I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I was literally only here for three hours,’ ” she says. “The power dynamics have shifted between the teenage babysitter and the parent.”

After two years of hunkering down at home with their children, parents are returning to their office jobs and social lives and are competing for part-time sitters at the same time. Teens are getting better snacks, doing fewer mundane chores and are commanding top dollar.

A tight labor market is creating a dream summer job market for teens. Businesses facing a pandemic hiring crunch are offering bonuses and flexible schedules to young people. A day care worker shortage is leaving parents scrambling to make alternative arrangements. Unemployment among teenagers is at its lowest level in decades.

Moms and dads are in no position to bargain or throw out lowball offers.

Some babysitters say they are setting rates, based partly on what they hear from other teens. “In one class, there are four of us that all babysit regularly, and we all talk about it,” says Kate McLaughlin, 17, who lives in a Boston suburb. She now brings in $15 to $25 an hour, up from $10 to $15 before the pandemic. Read the full story.