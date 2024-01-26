Food service equipment company setting up national operations in Caddo Parish 

Lincoln Foodservice Equipment, a Welbilt brand company that produces commercial-grade foodservice equipment, is establishing a new U.S. operations center at Welbilt’s existing site in Caddo Parish.

The $2.3 million investment will create 99 direct new jobs with average annual salaries of more than $50,000, according to Louisiana Economic Development

The project will add 35,000 square feet of manufacturing space to Welbilt’s current Caddo Parish facility, which manufactures products for its Frymaster brand. The additional space will support the production of Lincoln brand ovens for industry customers nationwide.

To secure the Shreveport project, the state of Louisiana offered Lincoln Foodservice an incentives package that includes LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs. See the announcement.