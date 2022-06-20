Following generation ‘alert,’ regulators keeping close eye on summer power usage

Last week, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the regional power grid that includes Louisiana, issued a “maximum generation alert.”

It’s not as scary as it sounds; the system was still several steps away from having to impose forced outages. But the alert serves as a reminder that, with many parts of the country experiencing record-breaking heat even before Tuesday’s official start of summer, MISO and the Louisiana Public Service Commission will have to be on their toes.

“We are preparing for a hotter summer than usual,” says David Zito, chief of staff to Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene.

The alert serves to make sure no one is caught off guard. MISO last week continued with normal exports of power and did not have to resort to calling all of the available generation units online, Zito explains.

But MISO says that, under typical demand and generation outages, its resources could be insufficient to cover the peak load of the summer months.

“Emergency resources and non-firm energy imports will be needed to maintain system reliability,” MISO says. “The need for emergency procedures will be impacted by the availability of non-firm resources.”

MISO will be paying close attention to the resources it has available and what backup power sources can be called into service if needed. For example, MISO might ask a power plant operator to delay planned maintenance work.

The PSC, for its part, will be monitoring that process in case commissioners need to ask the public to conserve power, which could include asking users to delay some of their electricity usage until nighttime, Zito says. Planned blackouts to save power would be the last resort.

“MISO’s pretty confident that, assuming everything continues to work, we’ll be fine,” Zito says.