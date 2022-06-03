Focus Foods signs deal to provide meal services for BRCC  

Baton Rouge-based Focus Foods is continuing to make moves, today announcing it has entered into a meal service contract with Baton Rouge Community College to provide hot lunches, grab-and-go and specialty foods for the school’s students, faculty and staff.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Focus Foods unveiled plans for a $1.7 million expansion and relocation from its Celtic Studios base of operations to a larger site in Baton Rouge. On top of the planned expansion, the company has added to its executive roster, hiring former Gordon McKernan law firm chief financial officer Matt Hunt as its new CFO. Joining Hunt is former Amazon operations manager Ashley Browning, who will serve as vice president of logistics, and former head of the Louisiana Department of Education’s child nutrition services John Dupre, who will serve as vice president of government programs.

The company will occupy the kitchen on BRCC’s main campus on Florida Boulevard, with meal services slated to begin on or before Aug. 1, for the upcoming school year.

Focus Foods began as a network of former food truck owners who merged their skills and talents to develop and manufacture easy-to-prepare frozen meals. At the start of the pandemic, the company prioritized meals for in-home consumption provided to elementary and high school students who had switched to a virtual or at-home setting. Read about the business’s planned expansion from a past Daily Report.