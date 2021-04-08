Floor & Décor plans Baton Rouge location

Flooring and tile retailer Floor & Décor has submitted a site plan to the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission for an 80,000-square-foot store near Costco off Airline Highway.

Atlanta-based Floor & Décor currently operates more than 130 locations across the country, with a gallery in New Orleans and a warehouse store in Gretna.

Floor & Décor specializes in hard tile, wood, stone laminate and vinyl flooring for both homeowners and contractors.

The new store will be built on two lots near Costco, at the intersection of Professional Way and Airline Highway, with Floor & Décor planning to raze an existing building on the property.

The Planning Commission will consider the retailer’s site plan at its May 17 meeting.