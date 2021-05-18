Tuesday, May 18, 2021 BusinessInsider Most flood insurance, business interruption policies won’t cover today’s damage By Daily Report Staff - May 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Today’s flooding event may have disrupted operations for local businesses, but it still won’t be easy for most Baton Rouge business owners to file flood insurance claims. For one, most commer… We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in