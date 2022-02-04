Five ways your voice assistant can boost productivity 

As of 2020, about 25% of households had at least one Alexa device, according to Amazon, and Google and Apple’s virtual assistants are also readily available. In addition to being handy for controlling light switches and keeping track of grocery lists, these tech assistants can help make you more productive during the workday, Inc. reports.

If you’re looking to level up your own WFH routines, here are a few tips:

Set meeting reminders. It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re working remotely, but you can set your device to give a reminder 10 minutes before each meeting. Calendar information from your phone or email account can also be linked up to your device.

Control your news feed. You can set your preferred news channels by asking your voice assistant, “What’s the news?”

Make to-do lists . Lists are a great way to keep track of projects. Instead of writing down notes, ask your voice assistant to add items to your virtual to-do list by simply saying, “Alexa put newsletter write-up on my to-do list,” for example. You can check back at any time by asking, “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?”

Read and send emails. Once your voice assistant is connected to your email, which you can set up in “Settings,” you can ask, “Alexa, do I have emails from Halie?” and your device will read any emails from people with that name.