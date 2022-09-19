Five developments in flood hazard areas on Planning Commission agenda

The Planning and Zoning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish today will consider advancing five developments that are partially or fully in federally designated flood hazard areas.

The Baton Rouge Group of the Sierra Club has raised concerns about the loss of natural flood retention capacity and bottomland hardwood forests and wetlands along Burbank Drive, where some of the projects on today’s agenda are located.

“It’s ironic that as the City-Parish releases its new Stormwater Management Plan, the Planning Commission and Metro Council are approving continued development of FEMA designated Special Flood Hazard Areas,” Angelle Bradford, a member of the group’s executive committee, says in a prepared statement.

All of the proposals, however, meet current rules regarding flood risk, Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says. Proposed projects on the agenda with portions of their sites in special flood hazard areas include:

Joor Place , which covers almost 154 acres and would be 30% in a flood hazard area.

A commercial-to-compact-neighborhood land use plan change for almost 20 acres west of O’Neal Lane, which s about 90% in a flood hazard area.

A concept plan revision to allow more residential units at The Grove, which is about 70% in a flood hazard area.

Autumn Gardens and Winter Gardens , two single-family residential subdivisions that would be entirely in flood hazard areas.

Development in EBR currently is under temporary rules that require properties to be able to withstand the proverbial 100-year storm—one thought to have a 1% chance to occur in a given year—as opposed to a 25-year event. The rules have made development more expensive but have not caused projects to be shelved, as far as Larry Bankston, executive director of the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition, has said he’s aware.

Today’s agenda also includes a discussion of proposed regulations for short-term rentals, which would allow owner-occupied STRs in all single-family residential zoning districts. Whole-house rentals without the owner present would be allowed only with a conditional-use permit approved at a public hearing.

One of the points for discussion is likely to be whether existing STRs, which are not currently regulated, will be affected by the new rules. The Metro Council ultimately will decide what the rules should be.

The commission meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall downtown.