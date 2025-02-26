Five BRPD employees were among the city-parish’s top earners in 2024 

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards has unveiled a controversial plan to raise police officer salaries by redirecting funds from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system.

While the average starting salary for local officers is currently $40,900, payroll records from Open Data BR reveal that five of the city-parish’s top 10 earners in 2024 work for BRPD—some outearning the police chief and the mayor with overtime and extra earnings.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a national median salary of $74,910 for officers and detectives in 2023. Edwards’ proposal would raise BRPD’s average starting pay to $58,000, which he has said would make it the “highest-paid municipal police force in Louisiana.”

These were the top 10 highest-paid city-parish employees in 2024, according to Open Data BR.

Todd Bourgoyne

Captain, Uniform Patrol

Base salary: $80,608

Gross pay: $219,964

Overtime hours reported: 2,107.25

Brandon Johnson

Lieutenant, Uniform Patrol

Base salary: $75,831

Gross pay: $190,239

Overtime hours reported: 1,738

Other earnings: Education

Thomas Morse

Police Chief

Base salary: $157,353

Gross pay: $179,668

Overtime hours reported: 49

Other earnings: Education

Scott Johnson

Sergeant, Uniform Patrol

Base salary: $69,889

Gross pay: $176,269

Overtime hours reported: 1,713.5

Other earnings: Education

Sharon Weston Broome

Mayor-President

Base and gross pay: $175,000

Judson Edwards

Director of Aviation

Base pay: $154,751

Gross pay: $172,793

Overtime hours reported: 0

Other earnings: Car allowance, reimbursement

Kenneth Bowman

Captain, Uniform Patrol

Base pay: $78,893

Gross pay: $170,265

Overtime hours reported: 1,353

Nicholas McDonner

Shift supervisor, EMS Operations

Base pay: $80,283

Gross pay: $167,338

Overtime hours reported: 1,436.25

Keltrin Burrell

Captain, Fire Suppression

Base pay: $76,230

Gross pay: $163,089

Overtime hours reported: 1,870.44

Kendall Washington

Shift Supervisor, Emergency Medical Services

Base pay: $78,271

Gross pay: $162,610

Overtime hours reported: 1,880.75

Other earnings: Shift differential pay