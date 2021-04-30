Five Baton Rouge companies make LED’s 2021 Louisiana Growth Leaders list 

Baton Rouge-based ThreeSixtyEight, BBQGuys, Mastery Prep, ITinspired and Genesis 360 were named among Louisiana Economic Development’s 10 Louisiana Growth Leaders for 2021.

LED honored the winning companies at the online Spotlight Louisiana event Thursday night, featuring Gov. John Bel Edwards and LED Secretary Don Pierson.

“We have so much to be proud of in Louisiana and our small business community is among our greatest assets,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “Each of our Louisiana Growth Leaders began as a small company that experienced success by bringing great products and services to the marketplace.”

Cited for their community involvement and business success, the 2021 Louisiana Growth Leaders are:

• ThreeSixtyEight of Baton Rouge | Kenny Nguyen, co-founder and CEO

• MasteryPrep of Baton Rouge | Craig Gehring, founder and CEO

• BBQGuys of Baton Rouge | Russ Wheeler, CEO

• Genesis 360 Facility Maintenance & Construction of Baton Rouge | Craig Stevens, president

• ITinspired of Baton Rouge | Rob Wise, co-owner and CEO

• CyberReef of Shreveport | Hilton Nicholson, CEO

• E-Claim of Harvey | Thomas Brown, founder and CEO

• LogoJET of Lafayette | Susan Cox, president, founder and CEO

• Ballard Brands of Covington | Peter Boylan III, president

• Techneaux Technology Services of Lafayette | Ken Johnson, owner and CEO

The winners are selected by economic development professionals from across the state. A panel evaluates applications on growth, strategy, innovation, leadership, culture, philanthropy and intangibles. Another 20 outstanding finalists were recognized at Spotlight Louisiana 2021. Detailed information about the winners and finalists may be found here.