First-year profitability key for sustaining Baton Rouge-to-DC direct flights

Profitability during the first year of service will likely be the deciding factor in whether American Airlines continues making direct flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C.

Daily service to Reagan National Airport is scheduled to start June 1. Passengers can begin booking flights this weekend, says Jim Caldwell with Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

The airport offered an incentive package worth up to $2 million made up equally of state and federal funding. American won’t necessarily get all the money, but the airline can tap that fund to make up the difference if it doesn’t hit its agreed-upon revenue target each month.

It typically takes at least six to 12 months for a route to become profitable, Caldwell says.

“I think you can expect one to two years of giving a route a chance to build up and be profitable,” he says, stressing that the airline wants the route to succeed and won’t necessarily pull out once the money runs out.

The new nonstop flights will be operated with a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet with first class, premium economy, and economy seating. Here’s the schedule:

Baton Rouge to Washington D.C.

Departs: 5:44 a.m.

Arrives: 9:26 a.m.

Washington D.C. to Baton Rouge

Departs: 7:45 p.m.

Arrives: 9:29 p.m.

Caldwell says BTR always is pursuing new direct flights, naming Orlando, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles as desired targets.

“Not only will this new flight allow for better business travel, but it is a huge step for connecting our region to another major metro area,” Baton Rouge Area Chamber CEO Adam Knapp says.