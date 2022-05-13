First Small Sliders franchise will open in Thibodeaux 

Baton Rouge-based Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger drive-thru concept backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is expanding into Thibodeaux. The newest restaurant is the first location outside Baton Rouge and opens Monday.

The company, founded in 2019, announced last summer its planned to open a franchise program for its restaurants, which are built using shipping containers.

The restaurants are focused on drive-thru orders, with no indoor seating. The menu has just four items: sliders, fries, milkshakes and drinks.

As Houma Today reports, Smalls Sliders will open other locations this year in Shreveport, Prairieville, Alexandria, Marrero, Slidell and Metairie. Read more about the company’s expansion.