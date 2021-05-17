First north Baton Rouge TEDx event announced

The first north Baton Rouge TEDx event will take place in Scotlandville on May 22, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today.

TEDxScotlandville, one of only three TEDx events ever organized in Louisiana, will feature more than a dozen speakers sharing ideas on the event’s theme, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back. The independently organized event aims to start discussions and share impactful ideas that inspire action.

Speakers include Broome, Council member Chauna Banks, and Derrick Warren, dean at Southern University, as well as nationally known influencers and contributors.

“It’s exciting for our community to host this world-renowned speaking series right here in historic Scotlandville,” Mayor Broome said in a prepared statement. “Our community has much to contribute to the conversation about overcoming challenges and working towards shared goals.”