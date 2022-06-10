First look: The Shed brings its famous barbecue to Baton Rouge  

The Shed BBQ is opening up a smokin’ new joint on Burbank Drive this Monday, June 13—just in time for those summertime barbecue cravings.

Originally known for its location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, the restaurant has been named one of the nation’s best barbecue joints by publications like Southern Living and Thrillist. The Baton Rouge destination will be the brand’s second location.

The Shed will occupy the former location of The Oasis, but rest assured that the beach volleyball courts won’t be swapped out for barbecue pits. The sandy courts will remain at the space, but will now be known as The Backyard at The Shed.

The idea to bring the legendary barbecue eatery to Baton Rouge was born after the team at The Oasis decided the space needed a more family-friendly vibe. They reached out to Brad Orrison, the owner of The Shed’s original location. Orrison made the drive to see the space with his family, and agreed that it was the perfect spot to fire up the pits.

The original joint is known for being built from random junk that Orrison collected by rummaging around dumpsters and garbage piles. So, of course, he brought some of that junk to spruce up the new space. Right by the front door, there’s a small graveyard of rusted tires, wagons and wheelbarrows.

Inside, there’s a bar made of worn tin and wooden fencing lining the walls. Everything is screwed in with miscellaneous beer bottle caps, adding to the character. There’s also a growing collection of license plates and old record sleeves from Orrison.

All the meat is prepared daily by pitmaster Robert Erwin, who has been a part of The Shed’s cooking competition team. Diners can order the pecan-wood-smoked meat any way they want, whether it’s by the pound, on a sandwich or on a combo plate with sides like potato salad and G-Maw’s baked beans. Complete the meal with a beer on tap or a specialty cocktail like The Shed Sunrise.

