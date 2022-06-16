First Look: Tap 65, Mid City’s new Instagrammable spot

Tap 65 owner Rick Patel wanted the design of his new restaurant to be “as Instagrammable as possible”—a goal successfully met by the new Mid City spot’s interactive décor.

Walls in trendy teal are covered in big, naturalist-style images of plants and animals—perfect fodder for posing and posting.

The bathrooms are a selfie playground, as are the beer walls with 65 self-serve craft beer taps complete with digital descriptions. The menu is all about Indian-inspired elevated pub grub.

Patel, who opened Mid Tap in Arlington Marketplace three years ago, had a very specific notion of what he wanted to accomplish with Tap 65, which opens June 29 in Square 46 on Government Street.

The craft beer options are vast and varied, and the self-serve system in which patrons access taps with a “beer card,” allows patrons to sip and sample away. Sours, IPAs, wheats, shandies and more comprise the roster, and the sheer number of different styles makes the place a playground for beer snobs. But it’s also intended to be fun and accessible, with servers helping novices figure out the DIY experience.

One thing that Patel says he learned from Mid Tap is that while Baton Rouge might dig craft beer, it doesn’t love it so much that a place can dismiss other intoxicants from the user experience. In other words, you’re perfectly welcome at Tap 65 even if beer’s not your thing.

Wines are taken seriously, too, with a rotating list of 40 or so selected to pair with the global menu. Cocktails also get top billing, with nearly two dozen original creations on the rotating cocktail menu. Many of them incorporate Indian spirits or tropical ingredients.

“At our heart, we’re a taproom that’s going to be serving really nice food with Indian influences, that incorporate different cultures like Cuban, Latin American and Korean to give ourselves a different flair,” Patel says.

