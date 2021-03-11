First look: SoLou opens in former Rum House space

A boudin quesadilla, a charcuterie board inspired by the muffaletta, and chicken and waffles with cane syrup butter and balsamic-marinated strawberries. Familiar ingredients from Louisiana’s culinary tableau taken in new directions is the intention behind SoLou, an original concept created by restaurateurs Peter Sclafani, Kiva Guidroz and Michael Boudreaux. It opens Monday, March 15, on Perkins Road in the space formerly occupied by The Rum House.

Entering diners are met with an expansive curved bar serving craft cocktails, artisan beers on tap and 26 wines by the glass. It’s a solid pit stop en route to a table in the main dining area, or one through glass garage doors to the live oak-draped patio outside.

The restaurant is warm and hip, awash in white, black and teal, with quartz-topped tables and bentwood cafe chairs cushioned in tan leather. Xdesign and DNA Workshop guided SoLou’s branding and design, and Baton Rouge artist Marc Fresh painted Louisiana-inspired murals both on the patio wall and the building’s exterior. The vibe reads dressy-jeans and girl’s-night-out, but the adventurous comfort food menu has broad appeal.

“We want to serve craveable food,” Sclafani says, “the kind of dishes you’re still going to be thinking about the next day.”

Sclafani built his reputation in steakhouse and Italian fine dining as the former chef partner of Ruffino’s, but like his recent projects (buying into and retooling Portobello’s, P-Beau’s and Phil’s), SoLou represents the chance to do something new.

Executive chef Jourdan Fulbright, formerly of Cocha and Rocca, leads the kitchen, taking diners through shareable appetizers like crawfish beignets, charbroiled oysters and ceviche, and on to entrees simple and fancy.

Read the full story about the restaurant from 225 Daily, and subscribe to the free e-newsletter here to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.