First look: Shake Shack’s new Baton Rouge location 

Baton Rouge residents can finally get a ShackBurger—and they don’t have to travel to New York (or New Orleans) for it.

The first Baton Rouge location of Shake Shack is slated to open next week, right off Bluebonnet Boulevard. The new spot for the famous burger restaurant is part of the Mall of Louisiana shopping and dining district, nestled in between LongHorn Steakhouse and Peregrin’s Christmas Store.

What started out as a hot dog stand in New York City’s Madison Square Park now has over 400 locations worldwide, and the company thinks it will be right at home in the Capital Region.

“We look for energized communities that we think our brand will resonate within,” says Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer at Shake Shack. “We love the sense of community in Baton Rouge, and that’s been an important value to Shake Shack from day one.”

The Shake Shack team committed to opening a location in Baton Rouge in early 2021 and will follow through on that promise with a grand opening for the public on Monday, Nov. 14.

The original Shake Shack was founded as part of an art installation to raise money to reinvigorate Madison Square Park in 2001. McCaughan says the brand aims to have each of its locations cater to the community.

