First Look: Peach Cobbler Factory opening near Perkins Rowe

What’s a math teacher’s favorite dessert? For Iris Nettles, it’s not “pi.” After more than three decades of teaching math and working in the central office for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, she’s bringing a Peach Cobbler Factory to Baton Rouge.

The Nashville-born brand, known for its cobbler ice cream, cookies and banana pudding, is perched inside the former home of Freezing Cow on Bluebonnet Boulevard, across from Perkins Rowe. Its full opening is Nov. 4, so for now its open hours are limited.

Nettles became interested in the Peach Cobbler Factory after hearing about it on social media and visiting the New Orleans location.

Months later, she was on the company’s website and noticed a link to information about starting a franchise. “I said, ‘Maybe I can try it.’” she recalls. “I kept thinking about it for a couple of days.”

Ultimately, she and her husband decided to take a chance on Baton Rouge and began the franchising process eight months ago. She spent four of those months looking for the right location. Read the full story about their new business from 225 magazine.