First look: Gail’s Fine Ice Cream offers sweet taste of nostalgia 

The cheery, whimsical sign went up last fall, teasing dessert lovers with the promise of a new specialty ice cream shop in the Perkins Road overpass area. Then a few weeks ago, along came more decorative finishes and picnic tables, suggesting the wait would soon be over.

Now, Gail’s Fine Ice Cream will finally—officially—open on Monday, March 21, say owners Nick Hufft and Lon Marchand, who also own Curbside and The Overpass Merchant in Baton Rouge, along with Junior’s on Harrison and the original Gail’s in New Orleans. The diminutive Perkins Road shop will serve 16 flavors of small batch artisan ice cream, fresh waffle cones, sundaes, shakes and specialty coffee drinks made with French Truck Coffee.

Hufft had eyed the location for years, centrally positioned in the restaurant-rich district, before signing a lease. He says it’s the perfect spot for catching post-dinner traffic.

“We saw this as a place you could come after having dinner at The Merchant, BLDG 5 or Chow Yum Phat or wherever,” Hufft says. “It’s a place you can go to enjoy a cortado or an espresso or some ice cream for you or your kids.”

The Gail’s New Orleans outpost opened in 2020 as a concept incubated inside Junior’s on Harrison. The new Baton Rouge store, Hufft says, will serve as Hufft Marchand Hospitality’s official prototype for future Gail’s locations. Hufft is mum on where those might be, but says an additional Gail’s could open in Baton Rouge sometime in 2022.

The concept is both modern and nostalgic. A friendly color palette in cool hues signals simplicity and childhood innocence. But wrapped in the disarming vibe is carefully made ice cream meant to stand out for its rich, creamy texture and inventive flavors.

Six months ago, Hufft and Marchand brought on board New Orleans-based pastry chef Rachel Caprera to help them retool their restaurant group’s pastry program and develop Gail’s menu. Caprera’s career has included stints in both savory and pastry at Commander’s Palace, and working in pastry at Restaurant August under well-known pastry chef Kelly Fields. Caprera also helped Fields open the popular bakery café, Willa Jean in 2015.

