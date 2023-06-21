First look: Former Capitol Grocery reopening this week with new name, menu 

Known for most of its history as Capitol Grocery, Baton Rouge’s oldest store, located in its oldest neighborhood, was first opened in 1914, but the Spanish Town institution has changed hands several times in recent years and has been closed for a few months.

Now, the neighborhood grocery is set to reopen Saturday, transformed by proprietor Kristen Guarisco and with a new name—Belli.

Guarisco says she first sketched out her vision for the store in 2020. She dreamed of buying and transforming it into a “community hub.”

She has installed new seating areas inside and the cafe is filled with breakfast and snack options including smoothies, beignets, biscuits, coffee, and a meat and cheese board.

Lunch specials, like carnitas and lasagna with the option of zucchini noodles, will be available Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, Guarisco plans to take advantage of the Red Stick Farmers Market a few blocks away by offering an unplanned special made from the fresh produce available.

