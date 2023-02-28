First look: A curated grocery store in Willow Grove

Bagels from New York and wines from Europe are making their way to Baton Rouge via the new Mulberry Market in The Village at Willow Grove.

This small grocer that sells everything from seltzer waters to olive oils opened quietly this month.

Inside this new shop, which overtook the former location of Giggles: A Children’s Boutique, shoppers can find a deli counter serving up bagel sandwiches; a large fridge holding seltzers, beers and wines; an extensive wine selection; various snacks and ingredients; and two large coolers holding a selection of cheeses, butters and caviars.

Owner Faris Salameh says each of the items at Mulberry Market have been hand-picked by him and his family.

“We went through probably 200 hours picking every single little detail,” he says. “So, you’ll find a lot of smaller companies that couldn’t make it into the big box stores but deserve a spot there. And you’ll also find a lot of local farmers market fruit and veggies and eggs and milk.”

Read the full story about Mulberry Market from 225 magazine.