Firearms store and shooting range at Greens at Millerville going forward

Plans to build Shoot Point Blank, a firearms retail store and shooting range with locations in several states, are going forward after a Kentucky-based company bought property at the Greens at Millerville for $800,000.

Plans for the 15,000-square-foot store and indoor shooting range went before the Planning Commission in February, and the property includes a portion of the 15-acre parcel Buc-ee’s had under contract several years ago, before the Texas-based chain pulled out of the deal in late 2016.

The 2.1-acre lot on Millerville Road was purchased by Anchor Baton Rouge LLC, based in Covington, Kentucky. The seller was Appropriate Real Estate LLC, owned by Windy Gladney.