Fire chief, attorney named to St. George Transition District

Louisiana legislators have named St. George Fire Deputy Chief of Administration Dustin Yates and Baton Rouge attorney Andrew Murrell to the St. George Transition District.

While a majority of the voters in the affected area voted to create the new city of St. George, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole are challenging the incorporation in court.

“This is an important step in the process to creating the city,” state Sen. Bodi White says in a prepared statement. “It’s critical that all involved work together for a smooth transition.”

Murrell has been a spokesperson for the incorporation effort.

As chair and vice chair of the incorporation petition, Norman Browning and Chris Rials will serve on the board, the legislators say. As laid out in Act 361 of the 2020 regular session, Broome also can name someone to the board, though it must be someone who is a registered voter in the district.