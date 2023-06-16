Find out where LSU ranks among top schools for sports revenue

LSU ranks among the top schools in the nation when it comes to sports revenue, according to a new report released this week by USA Today.

The school made $199.3 million for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the publication, and reported $192.8 million in expenses.

Out of 232 schools that were ranked, LSU had the sixth-highest revenue. Ohio State topped the list and was followed by Texas, Alabama, Michigan and Georgia.

Other Louisiana schools that made the list were the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (105), Louisiana Tech (121), University of Louisiana at Monroe (154), Southeastern Louisiana University (189), McNeese State University (200), Northwestern State University (201), Grambling State University (215), Nicholls State University (220) and the University of New Orleans (232). See the full list.