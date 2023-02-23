Baton Rouge casinos see their winning streak end in January

Baton Rouge’s trio of riverboat casinos saw a collective drop in revenue during the first month of the year after seeing a slight increase in December.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge collectively brought in nearly $19.8 million last month, down from the nearly $22 million they brought in during December, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

L’Auberge, which typically pulls the highest winnings of the local casinos, saw its revenue drop to $15 million—an 8% drop from December and a 10% decline compared to January 2022.

Hollywood Casino brought in $3.7 million, a 15.6% decline from December. The Belle of Baton Rouge was the only casino to see a year-over-year revenue increase for January. The Belle brought in a little more than $1 million last month—a nearly 7% drop from December but 4% higher than in January 2022.

Statewide, riverboat casinos collected $147.8 million in revenue for January, a 9.2% drop from December but a nearly $1.9 million year-over-year gain.

See the full January report.