Find out how Baton Rouge restaurants are dealing with the excessive heat

Today marks Baton Rouge’s 13th consecutive day of excessive heat warnings. High temperatures for the past week ranged anywhere from 101 to 104 degrees.

Restaurants in Baton Rouge with outdoor seating options are losing some of their tables to the beaming sun, as patrons steer clear of al fresco seating.

“It presents some challenges, especially with a business like ours,” says Jeff Byrnes, director of marketing at Curbside Burgers, which has about half of its total seating outdoors.

But the restaurant has found ways to combat the heat. Both Curbside and sister restaurant Overpass Merchant have fans and shady areas to provide just a little more comfort to those who choose to sit outside. Curbside has gone so far as to paint its tables a lighter color to reflect more sun. Its frozen cocktails also help, Byrnes says.

But despite all of the efforts, some people still refuse to sit outside, according to Josh Sneed, kitchen manager at Capital City Grill. The downtown restaurant’s outside area is usually the only option when inside gets too full, though.

“We have had a few times where the restaurant was full and guests did not want to sit on the patio. They chose to eat somewhere else instead of waiting,” Sneed says.

Cocha, another downtown restaurant known for its patio, says the heat is affecting more than diners.

“Our potted plants outside are kinda struggling,” says Corletha Howard, Cocha’s front of house manager. Howard says people do not usually willingly sit out in the heat unless they have an animal with them.

The restaurants all agree the heat is nothing like the cold. They each offer heaters in the winter, but there is no hot weather equivalent that works quite as well.

“You can only compete with the sun so much,” Byrnes says.

This story was first published by 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter to for more news and events.