Financing firms are offering bridge loans to small businesses awaiting ERC refunds  

The IRS has put a freeze on ERC refunds but that hasn’t stopped financing firms looking to capitalize on the popular pandemic-era tax break, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Credit funds, small business lenders and ERC processing firms are all offering bridge loans and cash advances to small businesses waiting for their refunds. Such financing has gotten a boost after the IRS put a moratorium on the ERC program in September.

Congress created the employee retention credit, or ERC, to reward businesses and nonprofits for keeping workers on their payrolls during the pandemic. The tax break has turned into a headache for the IRS and a bonanza for firms offering to help small employers claim the credit.

In September, the IRS said it was halting processing of new claims and would give additional scrutiny to more than 600,000 pending requests for the credit, which has cost the government at least $230 billion, roughly triple earlier estimates.

Some financing firms have tightened standards since the IRS crackdown, worried about providing funds for claims the agency might ultimately reject, or increased pricing to reflect longer waits. Others are turning longer waits into a marketing opportunity.

It is unclear how many employers have received ERC-based financing, which is largely coming from outside the traditional banking sector. But it comes with risks because if the IRS denies the refund request, the borrower is still on the hook to repay the amount financed. Read the full story.