Financial literacy training is latest employee perk 

Companies are increasingly offering financial planners as a perk to alleviate pressure on their workers and improve concentration, Inc. reports.

According to Rebecca Shipley, senior vice president at Daytona Beach, Florida-based insurance provider Brown & Brown, financial planning and literacy training has become a part of the notion of wellness and helping employees become well rounded. Companies are thinking about their workers’ health more holistically.

The trend stems in part from the fact that money remains the biggest source of stress among American workers, according to a recent PwC survey. That stress can impair productivity, attendance, and retention, as financially stressed workers are twice as likely to look for a new job. Read the full story.