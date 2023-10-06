Finance chiefs are switching from cash-flow to asset-based loans

More companies are borrowing against their assets, including inventory and receivables, as finance chiefs look to bolster liquidity amid financial stress from inflation and high interest rates, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Asset-based loans have a particular appeal for chief financial officers during periods of economic uncertainty. The draw is that companies don’t need to meet the same types of leverage and performance requirements included in loans based on a company’s cash flow. By pledging their assets, chief financial officers receive the comfort of knowing that a string of tough quarters or big investments won’t put them in hot water with their lenders.

Banks typically expect to see an uptick in borrowers shifting into asset-based loans from cash-flow loans when the economy is on shaky ground. Over the past year, an increasing number of companies have made the shift, according to commercial bankers and executives, who described the trend as notable though not at the scale of previous downturns. Read the full story.