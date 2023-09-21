Fewer Louisianans left their jobs during July 

For the first time in nearly a year, Louisiana had less than two job openings per unemployed person, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, with the state beginning to see job separations decline after two years of high turnover.

The Daily Advertiser reports that about 85,000 Louisiana workers were separated from their jobs in July, according to the data, which is the lowest mark since April and the third-lowest mark since the beginning of 2022. Louisiana had 7,000 fewer separations than in June and 5,000 fewer than it did in July 2022.

Still, job separations remain at a near record-high level in 2023, with about 674,000 total workers either quitting, laid off or fired through July.