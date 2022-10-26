Feral hogs cost Louisiana more than $90M annually

From rooting up crops to destroying farm infrastructure, Louisiana’s growing population of feral hogs causes $91.1 million in damage to agricultural and timber lands each year, according to a recent LSU AgCenter estimate.

Based on responses to a 2021 survey, the study found that hog damage costs landowners $66.2 million in crop losses and $24.9 million in other expenses annually. More than 950 people completed the survey, representing nearly 660,000 acres of crop fields, pastures and woods.

The hogs cause myriad problems for Louisiana agriculture, an industry worth about $12 billion annually. They root up, wallow in and trample crops, tree seedlings and wildlife food plots. They also are known to wreak havoc on pastures, drains, levees, fences and waterways.

Found in all 64 parishes and at least 34 other states, feral hog populations have exploded in recent decades. In 1982, an estimated 2.4 million feral hogs lived in the U.S. Today, experts believe that figure could be as high as 9 million.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries estimates that between 700,000 and 900,000 of the animals live in the state. Many of the AgCenter survey respondents say they think the number of hogs has grown on their properties in the past few years.

The study indicates annual production losses were greatest for sugar cane, rice, corn, hay, soybeans and timber. Those losses ranged from $6.9 million for timber to $14.8 million for sugar cane.

Nearly 70% of survey respondents say feral swine have interfered in some way with their farming operations in the past year. And a majority express concern for the safety of themselves and their families, pets and livestock. Read the full story from the AgCenter.