FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will keep 1 million out of market 

When questioned by members of Congress, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said its new update to the nation’s flood insurance program will prompt more people to sign up for coverage, even though many will pay more for it.

But in a FEMA report obtained by The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act, the agency estimates a million fewer Americans will buy flood insurance by the end of the decade—meaning a sizable number of residents will be at risk of catastrophic financial loss.

As climate change drives increased flood risk in many parts of the country, FEMA has updated its flood insurance program to more accurately reflect risk and also make the program more solvent. It’s a response in part to criticism that taxpayers were funding big payouts when coastal mansions in risky locations flooded.

But nine senators from both parties expressed “serious concerns” about the new pricing system in a letter last September, after hearing that the agency’s internal numbers predicted policies would drop off by 20%. The next month FEMA told the AP those figures were “misleading” and “taken out of context” and that “there is no study or report to share” on how many people will be insured.

The agency, however, painted a different picture at the end of the year when it sent a report to the Treasury secretary and a handful of congressional leaders saying that higher prices would reduce policies by 1 million compared to the beginning of the decade. Read the full story.