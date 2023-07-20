Fed’s instant payment system goes live 

The Federal Reserve today launched a long-awaited service that aims to modernize the U.S. payment system by eventually allowing everyday Americans to send and receive funds in seconds, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service means that paychecks could hit bank accounts twice as fast, Reuters reports.

The FedNow service, which has been in the works since 2019, looks to eliminate the several-day lag it commonly takes cash transfers to settle, bringing the U.S. in line with other countries including the U.K., India and Brazil in addition to the European Union, where similar services have existed for years.

FedNow is launching with 41 banks and 15 service providers certified to use the service, including community banks and large lenders like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon and US Bancorp. The Fed plans to onboard more banks and credit unions this year.

