Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations urges city-parish to immediately address drainage issues

In response to last month’s flooding event, the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations is urging the city-parish to “aggressively” address actions and policies that can be implemented within the next two months to prevent floods.

The Federation—which comprises 94 member organizations representing more than 60,000 homeowners—released a statement today ahead of its Aug. 12 meeting, which will mark its fifth annual Drainage Forum since the August 2016 floods. The organization calls for “an end to the studies,” “boots on the ground” work, “sustainable and responsible development policies and codes,” and “a reliable and sustainable funding mechanism.”

“There are many reasons and plenty of blame to go around for 35+ years of inaction, including policies and politics. That’s the past,” President Ed Lagucki says in the prepared statement. “We need our total focus on the solutions. If this requires bold leadership from the Metro Council to support some form of moratorium to show solidarity with our neighbors, so be it.”

Among a slew of actions supported by the federation is a parishwide moratorium focused on developments in the identified AE flood hazard zone. The duration of such a moratorium would not be contingent upon meeting an arbitrary time frame, but on a number of deliverables, including the maintenance of the five major parish tributaries and Bayou Manchac.

Some other key recommendations include:

Revising chapter 15 of the Unified Development Code to update Baton Rouge’s engineering standards with respect to rainfall intensity and tropical storm surge, add stream gauges at strategic locations on the main tributaries, and develop more stringent drainage requirements for high-density developments.

Fast-track the implementation of the Comite River Diversion Canal.

Buy out properties throughout the parish that substantially flooded during the 2016 event and convert to undevelopable “off-limits” floodplain.

Prevent the use of any offsite fill dirt on property in the floodplain.

Consider widening the channel cross sections on selective stream segments in the parish while performing maintenance dredging.

Enact a fee structure for developments that more equitably reflects the impacts to all forms of parish infrastructure and services.

Implement a long-term, affordable and equitably administered stormwater fee based on the percentage impervious surface of every tract in the parish.

The federation also suggests working with Livingston, Ascension and Iberville parishes on strategies to reduce flooding.

Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for the mayor’s office, says that while the Broome administration values the organization’s feedback, the city-parish has already adopted a number of revisions to the Unified Development Code since 2016 in an effort to address stormwater regulations in new developments.

“Some of the most significant changes have already been made, like in 2018 when new developments were required to design for 25-year storm events and fill restrictions were implemented for special hazard areas, and in 2019 when requirements for the preservation of open space in residential developments was established,” Armstrong says. “East Baton Rouge Parish continues to amend its Unified Development Code with more changes coming as soon as this month based on data from the Stormwater Master Plan.”

Moreover, Armstrong says the administration believes forthcoming drainage projects, like the Comite River Diversion Canal and the 5 Tributaries Project, will offer “formidable solutions to flooding issues.”