Federal watchdog estimates $45.6B in COVID aid fraud 

A federal watchdog found that fraudsters may have stolen $45.6 billion from the nation’s unemployment insurance program during the pandemic, using the Social Security numbers of dead people and other tactics to deceive and bilk the U.S. government, according to The Washington Post.

The new estimate is a significant increase from the roughly $16 billion in potential fraud identified a year ago, and it illustrates the immense task ahead for Washington as it seeks to pinpoint the losses, recover the funds and hold criminals accountable.

The report, issued by the inspector general for the Labor Department, paints a grim portrait of the country’s jobless aid program beginning under the Trump administration in 2020. The weekly benefits helped more than 57 million families just in the first five months of the crisis but the program was also a target for criminals.

To siphon away funds, scammers allegedly filed billions of dollars in unemployment claims in multiple states simultaneously and relied on hard-to-trace emails. Read the full story (subscription).