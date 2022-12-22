Federal spending bill calls for changes to retirement savings plans 

Tucked halfway down into a 4,155-page spending bill that proposes $1.7 trillion to fund the federal government through much of 2023 are proposed changes to how retirement plans work, The Washington Post reports.

Intended to boost retirement savings and access to 401(k) and individual retirement accounts, the Secure Act 2.0 is aimed at low- and middle-income workers, those strapped with student debt and people who may not yet have a long-term retirement account.

Will Hansen, the chief government affairs officer with the American Retirement Association, which advocated for Secure 2.0, tells The Washington Post it’s the largest bill covering retirement in more than 15 years. “These provisions will increase the number of small businesses that are offering a plan, as well as increase the savings Americans are putting aside for retirement,” he says.

Some of the key proposals for retirement savings are automatic enrollment, a federal savings match, the ability to make withdrawals for emergency expenses, and part-time worker enrollment. Read the full story for more details on the proposed changes (subscription).