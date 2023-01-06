How noncompetes work in Louisiana; will they be banned?

The Federal Trade Commission has proposed banning noncompete clauses in employment contracts that limit an employee’s ability to work for other companies after they leave or start a competing business.

In Louisiana, noncompetes can apply to anyone from physicians to engineers to hairdressers, says attorney Jude Bursavich with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, who has practiced in this area for almost 30 years. Vehicle salespeople are the only workers who categorically don’t have to worry about them, which Bursavich chalks up to good lobbying on their behalf.

That said, noncompetes can be hard to enforce in Louisiana. In most states, courts weigh whether the restriction is reasonable. But in Louisiana, noncompete clauses are presumed to be null and void unless they meet the criteria laid out in statute.

The law lists the relationships that can be subject to a valid agreement, which are not limited to employer/employee. Noncompetes are common when the goodwill of a business—intangible assets such as brand name and customer relationships—are sold, Bursavich says.

The person subject to the agreement can only be blocked from competing for up to two years, and only in the parishes, municipalities or parts thereof where the previous employer does business, he says. An agreement that attempts to ban competition within a 50-mile radius of Baton Rouge, which would work in other states, is unenforceable in Louisiana.

The FTC will take public comments before releasing the final rule, which likely will be challenged in court. The current proposal seems primarily concerned with employer/employee relationships, and it’s not clear how the FTC would handle other types of relationships the Louisiana law covers, such as between corporations and shareholders, an LLC and its members, or a partnership and its partners, Bursavich says.