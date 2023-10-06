Federal jobs report shows unexpected gains 

In some contrast to yesterday’s private payroll report from ADP, which found fewer new jobs than expected, the Labor Department this morning reported that U.S. employers added 336,000 jobs in September.

The unexpectedly robust gain suggests that many companies remain confident enough to keep hiring despite high interest rates and a hazy outlook for the economy.

September hiring jumped from a 227,000 increase in August, which was revised sharply higher. July’s hiring was also healthier than initially estimated. The economy has now added a healthy average of 266,000 jobs a month in the past three months.

The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8%. See the report.