Federal government to begin regulating nursing home staffing 

The federal government will, for the first time, dictate staffing levels at nursing homes, the Biden administration said this morning, responding to systemic problems bared by mass COVID-19 deaths.

While such regulation has been sought for decades by allies of older adults and those with disabilities, the proposed threshold is lower than many advocates had hoped. It immediately drew ire from the nursing home industry as well, which said it amounted to a mandate that couldn’t be met.

The proposed rules, which now enter a public comment period and would take years more to fully take effect, call for staffing equivalent to three hours of care per resident per day, just over half an hour of it coming from registered nurses. The rules also call for facilities to have an RN on staff 24 hours a day, every day.

The average U.S. nursing home already has overall caregiver staffing of about 3.6 hours per resident per day, according to government reports, including RN staffing just above the half-hour mark.

Still, the government insists a majority of the country’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes, which house some 1.2 million people, would have to add staff under the proposed rules.

Current law requires only that homes have “sufficient” staffing, but it leaves nearly all interpretation to states. Thirty-eight states, including Louisiana, and the District of Columbia have their own staffing regulations. However, Louisiana’s policy mandates different levels of care requirements depending on the type of resident. Read the full story.