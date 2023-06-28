Federal government drops ‘Cancer Alley’ investigation  

The Biden administration has dropped an investigation into whether Louisiana officials put Black residents living in an industrial stretch of the state at increased cancer risk, according to a federal court filing Tuesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency says a resolution “is not feasible” by a July deadline. It ends an inquiry that some activists praised as finally offering a chance to improve residents’ health.

The agency says it has taken several “significant actions” involving the Denka polymer plan in LaPlace that was at the heart of the investigations, including reaching an agreement for emissions to be reduced. It also filed a lawsuit against the company alleging it imposed an unacceptable cancer risk to nearby residents, and tightened regulations.

Louisiana had argued in a recent federal court filing that the Biden administration had improperly “weaponized” a part of civil rights law in pursuing the investigations. Read the full story.