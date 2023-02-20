Federal contractors on edge by debt ceiling standoff

Federal contractors are on high alert and preparing for the worst as the debt ceiling crisis continues to loom over Capitol Hill, Inc. reports.

The lead-up to the crisis does not bode well for federal contractors, particularly for small business owners who were awarded $154.2 billion in contracts during the last fiscal year, or roughly 27% of the total number of federal contracts.

A government shutdown, another consequence of default, would disrupt workflow and invoicing—and a default could have perilous consequences for the broader economy. If the government can’t pay its bills, contractors may see a delay in their payments.

Many economists believe the U.S. would go into an immediate recession; Moody’s economist Mark Zandi estimates a loss of six million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth.

Hugh Shaw, CFO for Virginia-based consulting firm Ventera, says all contractors should keep in close contact with their federal customers. That way, in the event of a shutdown, open channels of communication can help them understand project statuses and keep track with invoicing.

He also recommends diversifying project portfolios and taking on commercial clients can mitigate the impact caused by government shutdowns if federal clients miss payments.

