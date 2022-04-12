Fed walking recession tightrope as it tries to tamp down inflation 

While the cost of capital remains relatively inexpensive and consumers keep their foot on the pedal of the economy, the recent inflationary surge will likely drive the Federal Reserve to act to cool the economy. The big question, according to Inc.: Can the Fed apply the brakes without slowing the economy into a recession?

While economists believe inflation may have peaked in March, it will likely fall only gradually. What’s more, the broad-based uptick in prices may prompt a more aggressive response from the Fed, whose job it is to tamp down on inflation––which, in this case, is spurred by global supply chain issues, another COVID-19 wave, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After broadcasting a more moderate slate of six rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is now widely expected to support a more robust rate hike, or 50 basis points, compared to the low-end of the range, at its May meeting.

The Fed’s action is liable to be both good and bad for small businesses, which have already survived a punishing two years amid the pandemic. It could be good in the sense that higher rates could throw cold water on overheated prices in volatile segments, including energy and food, for instance. But it could also be bad, in the sense that an overreaction from the Fed could kill demand and inadvertently send the country hurtling toward recession. While the latter could indeed tamp down on inflation, it would also imperil the economy’s growth and lead to layoffs. Read the full story from Inc.